Measure To Allow First Responders To Carry Firearms

The Texas Senate joins the House in passing a measure that would allow Paramedics and other first responders–including volunteer firefighters–to carry concealed handguns in restricted areas.

Senator Don Huffines said first responders sometimes arrive on crimes scenes before police officers get there–which could potentially put those men and women in danger. The Dallas Republican said he believes paramedics, firefighters and others should be allowed to protect themselves if necessary.

The bill requires those eligible to get the usual concealed handgun license plus an additional twenty hours of training. They also would only be allowed to carry in restricted areas while on duty.