Medicare Fight Brewing

AARP is lining up for a potential fight with Republicans over some proposals to make major changes to Medicare.

Especially concerning is one plan that would allow insurance companies to cover older Americans at higher rates.

“That’s going to cost older folks at least $3000 a year” AARP Texas Director Bob Jackson said, adding “In Texas, almost five-million people are 50 to 64 years old. You’re going to immediately raise the health care costs by $3000.”

In the end, Jackson said the program is working–and has been working at a high level for decades–and should simply be left alone.

“If you look at Independents, Republicans, Democrats… anybody in the world… and you ask about Medicare, you get extremely high positives” Jackson said.