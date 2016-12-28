Medina Inching Closer to Mayor’s Race

He’s formed an exploratory committee, but he’s still only mulling a run for Mayor of San Antonio.

“I’m one day closer to running for Mayor of the City of San Antonio,” Bexar County Democratic Party Chairman Manuel Medina told KTSA News, but don’t expect an announcement this week. “Let’s say: New Year, New Mayor.”

That means we likely have to wait a week or so, but Medina didn’t waste anytime attacking current Mayor Ivy Taylor on taxes.

“She should have done what the county did which was lower that tax rate, so people wouldn’t feel that hit that they got with higher property (assessed) values,” he said.

Medina thinks voters are concerned.

“The mayor has taken a position that is higher taxes, less accountability, and maxing out the credit card,” he said. “That’s a concern of mine and that’s why I’m one day closer to running for mayor.”

Mayor Taylor has already announced she’s seeking reelection. Councilman Ron Nirenberg is running as well.