Medina Protests Column on Ties to Mexico

One of the candidates for Mayor of San Antonio held a protest in front of a local news outlet Monday.

Manuel Medina is upset over last weeks Express News column that brought into question his ties to Mexico in recent years.

The column claimed Medina, who was born in Mexico but was brought to the U-S as a small child, ran for public office in Mexico during the years he held a job there.

Medina says the column was a hit job against his campaign and is an insult to all naturalized U-S citizens.

During the protest Medina answered questions from reporters, except for those who work for the Express News.