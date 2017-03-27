Medio Creek Flood Project Begins

Work is underway on the new Medio Creek Flood Control project.

The $3.6 million project is designed to remove twenty-three homes in the area from the 100-year flood plain, while making streets safer by providing unflooded access to nearby neighborhoods during major rain events.

“This project will make a big impact for this community by reducing the size of the flood plain, removing that burden from these homeowners, and making streets safer” said Bexar County Commissioner “Chico” Rodriguez.

“We know that flooding has been a concern here for quite some time” Rodriguez added.

The work is expected to continue for about ten months, and will include improvements under the Ellison Road Bridge to allow more water to flow underneath.

The work also includes some minor sewer and water line adjustments.