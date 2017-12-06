Melania Trump visits Corpus Christi Whataburger

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence made a stop to a Corpus Christi Whataburger Wednesday afternoon for a quick bite before they returned to Washington.

Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence both flew to the Coastal Bend earlier in the day to meet with Hurricane Harvey emergency workers and to see the continuing recovery effort first-hand.

Toward the end of their trip at around 2:40 p.m., they stopped into a Corpus Christi Whataburger to get lunch.

A photo posted to Twitter by the First Lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, shows Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence at a Whataburger counter ordering their food.

On our way out of town, @FLOTUS & @SecondLady decided to stop in to @Whataburger for some lunch! The American chain opened its 1st restaurant in Corpus Christi, TX in 1950! pic.twitter.com/Jh7iYaD0I6 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017

Grisham didn’t say what they ended up ordering.

However, they did order a bag of Whataburger fries for the Corpus Christi Caller Times reporters traveling with the First Lady.

The burger chain was appreciative of the pair’s visit.

Hope it was a great meal! Thanks for stopping by. https://t.co/rWOLdNPv7u — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) December 6, 2017

Inspecting the damage and recovery

The First Lady and Second Lady both arrived in Corpus Christi late Wednesday morning to look at the recovery effort.

It marked a return to storm-ravaged Texas for Mrs. Trump, who traveled to the Houston area with the president just says after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in late August.

Trump and Pence both posed for photos with emergency staff and military personnel who responded to disaster.

Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott and Land Commissioner George P. Bush also took part in the visit.

The trip included a stop in nearby Rockport — roughly where Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm, destroying hundreds of homes and businesses. Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence also visited an elementary school in Aransas Pass, also heavily affected by Hurricane Harvey.

.@FLOTUS & @SecondLady visited Corpus Christi, Texas, meeting with Hurricane Harvey first responders, visiting a school, and helping box items at a food bank for families still recovering from the storm’s devastation via @ABCWorldNews. pic.twitter.com/YAoBxdEoJC — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) December 7, 2017



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

