Menendez Gears Up for New “Bathroom Bill” Fight

By Bill O’Neil

State Senator Jose Menendez isn’t backing down from his strong opposition tot he so-called “Bathroom Bill.”

The measure is expected to go back before the Texas Legislature at some point during the special session which begins next week.

“We’ve already had ten different conventions and meetings that have said if Texas passes the bathroom bill we’re leaving” Menendez told KTSA’s Jack Riccardi, fearing a major impact on the State’s tourism industry both in terms of cash–as well as the livelihoods of those who rely on it.

“We have 130-thousand people in San Antonio who depend on the tourism industry for their livelihood–they’re connected tot he tourism industry” the Senator said.

He’s also concerned passing such a bill will make it much more difficult to find the typically young talent needed to fill the jobs in a growing tech sector in the Lone Star State.

“The average job salary in the high tech industry… $70-thousand… average age currently of these people… 28 to 32” Menendez said.