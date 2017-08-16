Menendez: Special Session Could Have Been Worse

By Bill O’Neil

At least one Texas Senator is feeling a bit relieved following the early conclusion to the Special Session of the Texas Legislature.

“For as bad as it could have been… it ended up not being horrible” said San Antonio Senator Jose Menendez.

The Senator is especially relieved by the failure of the so-called “Bathroom Bill” to make it through the Texas House, despite being passed twice by the Texas Senate.

“Not only is it discriminatory, but it would have put in jeopardy the Final Four (to be hosted next year in San Antonio) so I’m glad we made it through that” Menendez said, admitting Governor Greg Abbott could call the House and Senate back to the Capitol in Austin for another session.

“We’ll wait and see if the fact that he didn’t get all twenty of the items he wanted… we’ll see how he feels about that” Menendez said.

However, the Senator is confident the “Bathroom Bill” will go nowhere in the House–even if another Special Session is called.

“The Chairman of the Committee that didn’t give the bill a hearing is still the Chairman of that Committee… so if that bill doesn’t get a hearing, it does not pass. So I don’t think that “Bathroom Bill” has a chance to pass” Menendez said.