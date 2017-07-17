Menendez Voices Concern Over UTSA Prez Search

By Pilar Arias

State Sen. Jose Menendez is vocalizing his concerns about the sole finalist for the role of University of Texas at San Antonio president.

Last month the UT Board of Regents voted unanimously to select T. Taylor Eighmy as the sole finalist. Under state law, university governing boards must name finalists for a presidency at least 21 days before making an appointment. During that time, UT System leaders will coordinate meetings to give the university and San Antonio communities the opportunity to hear from Eighmy, according to a press release.

Eighmy currently serves as vice chancellor for research and engagement and professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

“I have nothing against this gentleman. I don’t know him. I don’t know anything about him. I congratulated him in my statement,” Menendez told 550 KTSA’S Jack Riccardi Friday. “I want the best qualified person and I would have really honestly been a lot more happy if it would’ve been someone who happened to be a Latino or Latina.”

Menendez believes there’s a disconnect with representation at the 14 UT educational institutions and would like complete disclosure about the selection process.