Methane Regs Comment Period Coming to an End

By Bill O’Neil

One more day to comment on a proposed two-year delay for tighter Obama Administration rules on methane emissions.

Wednesday will close the public comment period on the proposal, with a full public hearing set for Thursday in Washington D.C.

“It’s important for methane to be capped as best we can and reduced as best we can… and clearly, the oil and gas industry is one of those industries that is responsible for methane being released” said Peter Bella with the Alamo Area Council of Governments.

Bella and other critics opposed to the delay will tell you the research is very clear.

“They acknowledge the health impacts, but they seem to minimize that saying once the standard is in place after two year, the health benefits will accrue” Bella said, seeing no value in a two year delay for adopting the standard.

Bella also said the San Antonio area really needs all the help it can get right now when it comes to clean air.

“We are going to be going in to non-attainment for ground level ozone under the federal air quality standards in October of this year… so, it’s very critical for us to maintain good air quality” Bella said.

The deadline to comment is Midnight Wednesday. Those wishing to post a comment can do so here search for “2015 ozone designation.”