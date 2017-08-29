Metro Health Calls for Volunteers in Harvey’s Aftermath

By Pilar Arias

The city of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District has put out a call for medical volunteers to treat hospital-to-hospital evacuees from the Texas coast.

“From dialysis to mental health needs, we are basically trying to maintain their health and wellness and we need volunteers to do that,” spokeswoman Carol Schliesinger said.

More than 700 evacuees are currently being served in Bexar County as a result of what was Hurricane Harvey.

“Doctors, physician assistants, nurses, nurse practitioners, we are welcoming all those volunteers,” Schliesinger said.

From managing epileptic seizures to filling prescriptions, medical volunteers provide evacuees the compassionate care they deserve.

Volunteers are asked to contact the Bexar County Medical Society at 210-301-4391 for information on how to sign up, or they can register here.