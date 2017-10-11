Metro Health Launches HIV Response Campaign

By Don Morgan

Metro Health is hosting a gathering to launch an initiative designed to speed up responses to AIDS cases.

It’s called the Fast Track Initiative. It started in Paris just a few years ago and since then, had made it’s way into other cities across the globe.

Carol Schliesinger at Metro Health says the program uses global and local information to achieve specific goals.

“To get 90 percent of people with HIV to know their status. 90 percent of people with HIV on treatment. 90 percent of people on HIV treatment with suppressed viral loads.”

The initiative will bring community leaders together with people living with HIV to fast track treatment and increase utilization of combination HIV prevention services. They’ll also be working to reduce to zero the negative impact of stigma and discrimination and establish a common, web-based platform to allow for real-time monitoring of progress.

