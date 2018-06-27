Metro Health opens new San Antonio clinic
By Don Morgan
|
Jun 27, 2018 @ 4:02 PM

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District immunizations program is expanding.

Carol Schliesinger tells us a new clinic located at 210 Mel Waiters Way is about to open.

“This Eastside facility will serve as Metro Health’s main immunization clinic.”

The new clinic will open on July 2.

“The Eastside location and will feature a larger waiting room and parking area to accommodate the back-to-school crowds, which can get quite large. It’s also closer to bus stops.”

As of July 3, the Westside clinic at Frank Garrett Community Center will be open only on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments can be made at either clinic location by calling 210-207-8894.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Becky Hammon moves up, gets promoted by San Antonio Spurs San Antonio to celebrate new Rainbow Pride Crosswalk Friday RON NIRENBERG discusses Shirley Gonzales who turned on a local contractor (Audio) ABC’s Shark Tank fishing for talent in San Antonio San Antonio couple believes ghosts haunt their cafe San Antonio police search for hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian
Comments