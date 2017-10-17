Metropolitan Methodist Hospital Honors Breast Cancer Survivors

By Pilar Arias

More than 50 breast cancer survivors were honored during an annual luncheon Tuesday.

Metropolitan Methodist Hospital has put on the event for five years.

“I remember the first time I came and I felt so special and to see the hospital support us that way, I can’t describe how special it felt to me and it still does,” Metropolitan Methodist Hospital Breast Center volunteer and breast cancer survivor Debbie Williams said.

The breast center provides education, support and guidance to patients during all phases of their journey free of charge. The luncheon is part of a month-long effort by the hospital to increase breast cancer awareness that includes lighting the hospital pink at night and the screening of the “Pink Glove Dance Video,” created by hospital staff to honor the survivors.

Spurs Silver dancers made a special appearance at the luncheon.