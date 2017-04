There’s a new addition at SeaWorld.

The theme park is calling yesterday’s birth of an orca calf at its San Antonio park one of the last opportunities for the public to witness a young orca’s maturation outside of the wild.

After Takara gave birth to her calf at mid-afternoon following an 18-month pregnancy. And you thought April the giraffe carried her baby for a long time.

As a way to counter years of controversy, SeaWorld says it will no longer breed orcas in captivity.