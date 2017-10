The Mexican National Soccer team is coming to the Alamodome.

This is to prepare fopr the 2018 World Cup.

The opponent for the January 31st match hasn’t been announced yet.

The game will be Mexico’s fifth appearance in the Alamodome, and will kick off the team’s 16th annual United States tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on October 31st via Ticketmaster or MexTour-dot-org.