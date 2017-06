By Bill O’Neil

The Mexican Government is poised to weigh in on the State’s so-called “Sanctuary Cities” law.

Mexico will file an affidavit meant to assist the legal efforts aimed at stopping the law from taking effect in Texas in September.

The move comes as a federal judge in San Antonio reviews the constitutionality of the law.

Mexico’s Assistant Secretary of foreign relations said the affidavit will express that country’s concern the law “further criminalizes the phenomenon of migration.”