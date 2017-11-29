MICHAEL ARIENS discusses suing the Air Force for negligence KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with Michael Ariens who discusses whether there is a case to sue the Air Force for not putting the Sutherland Springs shooter in a “don’t sell” list for a gun. CLICK LINK BELOW and LISTEN NOW Related Content The Gang of Four (Aug. 5, 2016) “If you want to represent the status quo, wh... What’s Wrong With Republicans in 2016 There Is Someone Out There For Everyone I Really Need To Thank The Take-A-Knee NFL Players Now, A Couple Of Items From the Police Log