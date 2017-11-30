Microchip Mania For San Antonio Residents

Many pet owners are making sure their furry friends can be located quickly but having them microchipped.

The tiny device contains all of the pets important information including it’s name and home address. But since you cat can’t carry a clutch and your dog doesn’t walk with a wallet, the microchips are essential to your pets safe return.

Having a microchip implanted in your pet can be costly for some so Animal Care Services is hosting an event at Miller’s Pond Community Center Friday.

From 2 until 5, San Antonio residents can swing by to get pets microchipped for free.

The one time injection is totally safe for your pet. The device is about the size of a grain of rice and will help keep your beloved pet from getting lost for good.

If you want to bring your pet, bring your picture ID and of course your pet. Just make sure they on on a leash or in a cat carrier.

Microchips are required by law for all dogs and cats living in San Antonio.