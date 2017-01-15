It Might Be A “Moving” Experience For These D.C. reporters

When I heard the circus was going out of business, I thought they meant the Obama administration.

Funny how Ringling Bros. and the “Clinton Global Initiative” went tango uniform at the same time. I wonder what will be the next “Greatest Show On Earth” now?

Actually, I don’t wonder. You can see it for yourself, during Trump Derangement Week.

“TDW” is well underway, with entertainers Jennifer Holliday and Andrea Bocelli caving—er “opting out” of the Inaugural events. The Tony- and Grammy-winning Holliday even wrote a letter to the LGBT community apologizing for being “uneducated” on the issues and having had a “lapse in judgement”.

She’s begging to be allowed into the cool kids club again. What puts this kind of fear in people?

Opera tenor Bocelli says his retreat isn’t really due to boycott threats, but because he feared he would come to some harm at the event. Huh?

You know what Trump should’ve done? He should’ve announced he was banning entertainers from D.C. for the weekend. The A-listers would’ve carpooled their way to his shindig and performed for free. It’s not too late…

Meanwhile, the Jim Acosta Fan Club, a.k.a. White House Press Corps, lit its collective hair on fire over a piece in Esquire speculating that the Trump team would move the “corps” out of the White House proper into some adjacent offices and seek to expand briefings to include more than the Corps, possibly even non-D.C. based journalists…and…bloggers.

Sounds like someone is releasing some trial balloons, but let’s say it’s true, or parts of it are.

How long did the “corps” think the leftist arrogance, air of entitlement, and recent Hillary-worship would go untouched? Did they really believe, in some hive mentality, that they were saving us Neanderthals the trouble of making up our own minds, by instead telling us which side of every issue we should stand on?

If Trump truly wants to poke these buffoons, they brought it on themselves.

As for more journalists, or more variety and diversity in who’s covering the administration, who could be against that? Oh, right, the pampered few who won’t feel so special anymore. With more mice chasing the cheese, some of these Beltway Barnacles might have to start skipping their four-hour lunches and actually do some legwork, instead of taking dictation from Josh Earnest, as if they were secretaries in some “Mad Men” episode.

I’d like to welcome these Pennsylvania Avenue artifacts to the world the rest of us broadcasters have been inhabiting for years: there are exponentially more sources, channels, sites and publications, and everyone’s fighting over smaller and smaller slices of the pie. Ask anyone in the real world of communications, and they’ll tell you the same thing: they’re working harder than ever, or no longer working at all.

Now, it’s the “corps'”turn to join the rest of us, and they are really, really peeved.

The president of the White House C orrespondents Association, Jeff Mason, is “object[ing] strenously”.

Well, that ought to do it.

Reince Priebus says he know “some of the folks in the press are uptight about this”. Yeah, that’s an understatement.

Anyway, the rumor doesn’t have them moving to Dubuque. Just to another building on the White House compound, the Executive Office Building, which Mason says threatens access and would be unacceptable.

Cripes, you’d think they were being shot in the basement like the Romanovs.

If we’re lucky, maybe these crybabies will resign in protest, and some hungry, hard-working types will take their places.

The country deserves better coverage of what our Imperial Federal Government, has been doing.

And the current “Corps” has failed. Big time.