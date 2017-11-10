Military City USA Celebrates Veterans Day

By Elizabeth Ruiz

San Antonio known as “Military City USA” will observe Veterans Day with solemn ceremonies and a parade.

Veterans Organizations, former Prisoners of War, marching bands and floats will participate in the parade. It steps off at noon Saturday at a new starting point this year.

“We’re going to come out on Avenue E at East Houston Street near the Alamo right next to the old post office,” said Mike Mendez, President of the U.S. Military Veterans Parade Association.

Participants will go West on Houston Street to Milam Park across from Market Square.

Prior to the parade, the U.S. Military Veterans Parade Association will host a drill team competition at 8 a.m. , followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at 10 o’clock at the Vietnam War Memorial on Jefferson Street across from the Tobin Center.

“We’re here to honor our veterans, their service, their sacrifice and their families,” said Mendez.

Senator John Cornyn of Texas will be the keynote speaker at another wreath-laying ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fort Sam Houston. Patriotic music will begin at 9:30.

The Buffalo Soldiers Commemorative Ceremony is scheduled at 1:30 Saturday afternoon at San Antonio National Cemetery on Paso Hondo Street. Major General Mark Brown with the Air Education and Training Command at Joint Base San Antonio Randolph will be the keynote speaker.

It’s also Veterans Day at the Alamo.

The USAF Band of the West and the 323rd Army Band, “Fort Sam’s Own,” will perform a joint concert at 2 pm Sunday at the Tobin Center.