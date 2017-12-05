Military Failed To Submit Several Criminal History Reports

The Pentagon’s watchdog agency has uncovered a “troubling” number of failures this year by the military services to alert the FBI to criminal history information.

The Pentagon’s inspector general released results from a monthslong assessment that was nearly complete at the time of the Nov. 5 Sutherland Springs church shooting in which a former Air Force member killed 26 people.

The former airman had been convicted of assaulting family members in a 2012 court martial, but the information was not passed on to the FBI as required by Pentagon regulations.

The report found that from February through October, the military’s law enforcement organizations failed to submit 24 percent of required fingerprint cards and 31 percent of required reports of court martial convictions.