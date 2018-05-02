Military plane crashes near airport in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane crashed Wednesday near an airport in Savannah, Georgia, killing two, authorities.

Chatham County Deputy Coroner Tiffany Williams says police tell her two people have been killed in the crash. Williams said she didn’t have any other details on the deaths.

The plane crashed at the intersection of two roads, the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.

The Air Force said the plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico. The 165th Air Wing out of Savannah was responding to the crash.

A photo tweeted by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association shows the tail end of a plane and a field of flames and black smoke as an ambulance stands nearby.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said on social media that some flights were being affected though the crash happened off its property. The airport advised passengers to check with their airline for updated flight information.