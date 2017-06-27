Millenials Eating Out Often

By Don Morgan

You may notice more younger diners at your favorite restaurant of coffee shop.

Millenials are falling victim to a pretty common financial vice, eating at restaurants.

A new survey from Bankrate finds nearly half of the millenials they talked to eat out at least 5 times a week. they’re also visiting coffee shops and bars at least 3 times a week.

Sarah Berger at Bankrate says sure it’s convenient but all that take out and meeting up with friends at restaurants and taverns will wreak havoc on your budget.

She says save money by brown bagging your lunch, cook dinner at home and if you want a post work brew, grab a six pack at the convenience store.

The survey does indicate that overall, Americans are eating out and stopping at bars less. 73% of the respondents say they don’t buy alcoholic drinks at bars or restaurants each week and 40% say they limit dining out to just once a week.