Millennials Most Likely to Talk About Pay

By Don Morgan

Millenials. They share a lot about themselves. Sometimes too much. A new study from The Cashlorette finds that they also have no problem with telling you how much money they make.

The question of “How much do you get paid” was once off limits but younger Americans are trashing that taboo.

Americans ages 18 to 36 says they discuss salaries with friends, family and co-workers.

Sarah Berger at The Cashlorette says millennials grew up in the age of social media so sharing personal details is not a big deal for them.

Baby boomers and Generation X’ers are less likely to talk about salaries.

The study also found that people who make a lot of money are talking about their wages while people bringing home under 30,000 dollars a year, typically don’t.