Million-Dollar Ticket Purchased at Southside Store

Somebody in San Antonio could be holding a Powerball ticket worth $1 million.

A ticket purchased at Commercial Food Mart matched 5 numbers in the drawing last night.

Store manager Rizwan Awan says his phone started ringing before 6 this morning.

“I was surprised, really really surprised. It’s never happened before,” he said.

There’s been a flurry of activity all day at the store on Commercial Avenue in the Southside.

“It’s exciting because it’s a neighborhood store and they all wanted to come here,” Awan said.

The million-dollar winner hasn’t come forward.

“We don’t know anything, but I hope it’s one of my regular customers,” he said.

And hopefully, a good friend. In the meantime, Awan says all the attention is good for business.

The winning numbers were 10, 13, 28, 52, 61 and the Powerball number was 2.