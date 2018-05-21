Millions plan Memorial Day weekend trip

Are the higher gas prices going to keep you close to home this weekend?

That doesn’t appear to be an issue for a lot of Texans. Triple A is reporting a record number of travelers will be on the road or in the air.

The auto club’s Doug Shupe tells us , 3.4 million Texans and more than 41.5 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day weekend, nearly 5 percent more than last year and the most in more than a dozen years.

Shupe says a majority of those getting away will do so by automobile.

“2.9 million Texans wil be on the roads during the three day weekend. That’s a pretty significant increase over last year.”

Air travel busses and trains are other popular modes of holiday travel.

Shupe says it’s a good idea to prep your vehicle for your ride. Checking the tread and air pressure in your tires, making sure you’ve had an oil change recently and top off those vital fluids that keep you car running.

You can eliminate some of the stress of traveling by planning ahead. map out how to get your destination quickly.

If you want to avoid heavy traffic, Shupe says the majority of motorists will be on the road Thursday and Friday afternoon.

“Our advice to drivers is to avoid peak commute times in major cities altogether – traveling late morning or early afternoon – or plan alternative routes.”