Minneapolis police shoot, kill armed suspect
By ABC News
|
Jun 24, 2018 @ 9:13 AM

iStock/Thinkstock(MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota) — Officers on Saturday shot and killed a suspect in Minneapolis who allegedly was firing a gun into the air and into the ground while walking down the street.

Minneapolis Police Department personnel responded after an anonymous 911 caller at 5:26 p.m. local time told authorities a man was walking around firing a handgun, police said in a statement, adding: “That caller provided a very detailed description of the suspect and his clothing.”

A second call to 911 said the suspect was shooting a silver 9-millimeter handgun, police said.

Officers said they fired on the man following a foot chase. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, per protocol, has been alerted and will investigate the incident.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement he hoped to “offer words that can help ease the pain that people in every neighborhood of our city feel tonight. But at the same time, I must recognize that whatever words I come up with will fall short of that goal.”

“Too many times,” he added, “people from across Minneapolis and the Twin Cities have been stung by the pain of a life lost in the course of an encounter with law enforcement. Regardless of what happened tonight — the historical trauma inflicted on communities of color is never far from nearly every facet of our lives.”

As of 11:30 p.m., there had been no reported violence or arrests linked to the earlier shooting of the suspect.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Suspect dead, 2 officers hospitalized after San Diego shooting 25 years later, looking back at the infamous Lorena Bobbitt case that captivated America Police dispute reports video shows East Pittsburgh teenager firing gun, had gunshot residue on hands 10-year-old boy dies in a ‘suspicious’ fall inside apartment Clothing company aims to raise $100,000 with ‘I Really Do Care’ line Cohen’s photo with Tom Arnold fuels Trump tape speculation
Comments