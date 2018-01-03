Missing Round Rock girls found safe

Terry Miles has been located and captured in Colorado.

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks says officials got a tip about Miles and the girls being in the Trinidad, Colo., today.

Las Animas County Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate the wanted 2017 Hyundai Accent.

Banks says a deputy pulled behind the vehicle and Miles began to drive erratically. Once another deputy arrived, they were able to capture Miles without incident.

The two girls — Lili Griffith and Lulu Bandera-Magret — were found inside the car safe.

They were taken to a hospital to be evaluated. Child protective services in Colorado and Texas will figure out when the girls can get back to Texas.

Miles was taken into custody, but he is not under arrest. Charges could be filed as early as Thursday.

Investigators will be going to Colorado to talk to Miles and the two girls to get more information about their disappearance and the murder of the girls’ mother, Tonya Bates. Miles was Bates’ roommate.

Tips played a crucial role in locating Miles in the Trinidad area and to his specific final location.

“When we send out AMBER Alerts and bulletins, it’s for a reason,” Banks explained at a Wednesday night news conference. “It’s to help get people back home safe to their families. This is a prime example of the system working.”

CAUGHT!!! Terry Allen Miles was caught in Colorado without incident. The girls are SAFE!!! Thank God!! — Allen Banks (@ChiefAllenBanks) January 4, 2018

