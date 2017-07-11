Mission Road Power Plant Redevelopment Pushing Forward

By Pilar Arias and Bill O’Neil

Plans for redeveloping the old Mission Road power plant on San Antonio’s Southside continue to pick up steam.

Organizers say they have collected about one-third of the cash that will be needed to transform the site in to “EPIcenter.”

“That means we’re going to be putting a think tank in there, an incubator, fabrication laboratory, exhibit space and a conference center that’s like 20-thousand square feet. It’s an amazing facility” EPIcenter CEO Kimberly Britton told KTSA News.

The planned facility would focus very closely on the new energy sector–and the cutting edge technology that comes with it.

“Maybe they’re looking at traditional oil and gas technologies, or maybe they’re looking at solar… but, maybe they’re looking at a service that actually provides innovation in the new energy sector” Britton said.

Many neighbors said they like what they see of the plans so far.

“It’s like having a tremendous resource for adult education, and a tremendous resource for opportunities that we couldn’t get very easily in any other way” Joan Cook Carabin told KTSA News at a town hall meeting on “EPIcenter” Monday Evening.

Britton said much of the plan has been inspired by what’s happening along the river north of Downtown. She’s hoping other amenities–such as restaurants–might be part of the final product.

“I think what’s happened is a lot of examples that we’ve seen on the north end of the river… Pearl and all of that… have given inspiration to look at the Southside in a new way” Britton said.