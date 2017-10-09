Mission Thanksgiving Underway

By Don Morgan

Thanksgiving can be a lonely time for young Soldiers who are training at Fort Sam Houston. Many of them are experiencing being away form home for a major Holiday for the first time, missing family and fiends and many of the traditions they take part in every year.

That’s where you come in.

There’s a program called Mission Thanksgiving that gives you the opportunity to host Soldiers in your home for Thanksgiving.

Col. Clint Schreckhise says it started 20 years ago and it grows a little more every Thanksgiving.

“Last year 234 families hosted 634 Soldiers.”

Schreckhise says San Antonio doesn’t just refer to itself as “Military City, U.S.A”. They prove it.

Soldiers participating in the Mission get a break from training and enjoy time within a family environment. Something they really need during the Holidays.

If you want to learn more about Mission Thanksgiving, call 210-295-6999.