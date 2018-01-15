MLK March and Commemorative Program in S. A.

by Elizabeth Ruiz

San Antonio today will host one of the largest Martin Luther King marches in the country.

It starts at 10 this morning at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy on MLK Drive near Brooksdale and participants will head east on Martin Luther King Drive to Pittman Sullivan Park on Iowa Street for a commemorative program featuring TV journalist Roland Martin.

Several streets will be closed along the route, and the exit ramps from IH 10 to MLK Drive will shut down at 9:15 this morning.

Motor vehicles are not allowed in the procession.

Via will provide shuttle service to the march.

Buses will run from Freeman Coliseum and St. Philip’s College to the march from 8 to 10 this morning.

After the march, Via buses will start picking up passengers at noon at Pittman-

Sullivan Park and take them back to Freeman Coliseum and St. Philip’s College.

This is a holiday for most federal, state, county and city employees.

There will be no garbage or recycling pickup today in the city of San Antonio. Monday services have been moved to tomorrow, and if Tuesday is your day, take trash and recyclable cans to the curb on Wednesday.