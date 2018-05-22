Monkey that escaped at San Antonio International Airport has new home

In this Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 photo, a rhesus macaques monkey and her offspring observe kayakers as they navigate along the Silver River in Silver Springs, Fla. Wildlife managers in Florida say they want to remove the roaming monkeys from the state in light of a new study published Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, that finds some of the animals are excreting a virus that can be dangerous to humans. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

A monkey that caused a big commotion at San Antonio International Airport is at his new home near Cotulla.

The rhesus macaque named Dawkins was transported on American Airlines from Brown University in Rhode Island, which uses monkeys in laboratory tests. The flight went through Chicago to San Antonio, and when the cargo was being unloaded Monday afternoon, Dawkins escaped from his cage and ran around a baggage handling area for more than two hours.

The monkey eventually was shot with a tranquilizer dart, put back in the cage and taken to his new home, the Born Free USA Sanctuary near Cotulla.

The sanctuary veterinarian, Dr. Katie Johnson, says Dawkins arrived last evening, safe and sound. He’s being introduced to his new surroundings.

“With all these new intakes, we always make sure to play it by ear, based on his stress level and how he’s doing,” said Johnson.

She says it’s a drastic change and they want to help Dawkins adapt to his new home, keeping him as comfortable as possible. First, they’ll put him in one of the smaller l enclosures, which is bigger than what he was used to at Brown University.

“It will give him a chance to start to move around, stretch his legs and really start to build some muscle mass, so as soon as he’s ready, he can move on to bigger and better things.

Dawkins originally was identified as a baboon, but authorities later clarified that he’s a rhesus macaque.