Monopoly finally gives in, and releases a “Cheating Edition”

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — For those who have been plagued by friends and family members who can’t throw straight dice when they play Monopoly, Hasbro, the company behind the iconic board game, feels your pain.

This fall, Hasbro will release a “Cheating Edition” of the game, which does away with the traditional “banker” role, and instead seeds the game’s traditional cards with 15 Cheating Cards.

These allow you to, for example, shortchange fellow players — receiving a cash reward if you get away with it. Another card lets you “squat” on someone else’s property to collect rent that doesn’t belong to you, while “Identity Theft” lets you move another player’s piece instead of your own.

Hasbro senior vice president Jonathan Berkowitz commented to the website INSIDER, “A recent study conducted by Hasbro revealed that nearly half of game players attempt to cheat during Monopoly games, so in 2018, we decided it was time to give fans what they’ve been craving all along – a Monopoly game that actually encourages cheating.”

