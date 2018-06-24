More May and June Titles, Just to Catch Up…

This May 14, 2012, photo shows the Battleship Texas in its berth along the Houston Ship Channel in La Porte, Texas. Friday marks the 100th anniversary of the day the ship entered the water at the Newport News Shipbuilding construction site in Virginia. Now part of the Texas state parks system and awaiting a restoration project, It's the oldest surviving U.S. battleship and the only American battleship to participate in World War I and World War II. (AP Photo/Michael Graczyk)

I fell way, way behind keeping up with this blog, so here’s a bunch more of what I’ve been reading in recent weeks:

“The Return of Fu Manchu” by Sax Rohmer (1916). Period pulp fiction, not politically correct, but edgy and suspenseful.

“Knockdown” by Dick Francis (1974) He was a unique voice in the mystery writer biz, with almost all of his stories set around his beloved horse racing.

“Walking Wounded” by Dr. Mark Jones (2013) This gentleman’s local, and he can help you understand why self-help is hard but necessary.

“Hugger Mugger” by Robert Parker (2000) One of the “Spenser” mysteries.

“The Guns at Last Light: Vol. III of the Liberation Trilogy” by Rick Atkinson (2013) How WW2 wrapped up in Europe, from D-Day to Potsdam.

“The Reversal” by Michael Connelly (2010) is one of the best Harry Bosch mysteries, and they’re all very good.

“Rules of Betrayal” by Christopher Reich (2010). Reich’s one of the best thriller writers you’ve never heard of.

“A Separate Peace” by John Knowles (1958) If you read it in school, pick it up again and with some life experience, you’ll get much more from it.

“The Concubine’s Tattoo” by Laura Joh Rowland (1998) Rowland’s schtick is detective adventures set in feudal Japan. It shouldn’t work, but it does.

“The Moralist: Woodrow Wilson and the World He Made” by Patricia O’Toole (2018) He’s back in the news, for the wrong reasons. Patricia O’Toole has written one of the best presidential bios ever. Also check out her book about Teddy Roosevelt, post-presidency, called “River of Doubt”

“Singing in the Shrouds” by Ngaio Marsh (1958) A weird whodunit set aboard a claustrophobic passenger liner sailing from England to South Africa.

“Silent Enemy” by Thomas Young (2011) We go from the ocean liner to Air Force C5 carrying the wounded from Afghanistan…and a Taliban bomb that will go off if the plane drops below 10,000 feet.