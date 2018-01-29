More than 150 rescued after ski lift in Austria malfunctions

Austrian Armed Forces(STYRIA, Austria) — Police say up to 150 people were rescued after being stuck on a chairlift Monday at the Kreischberg ski resort in Styria, Austria.

A “technical defect” caused the lift to stop, police said.

“Due to a technical defect we had to stop the double chair lift in the area of Rosenkranz today in the afternoon at about 2:30,” Karl Fussi, a spokesperson for the resort, said. “At 5 o’clock all of the skiers were safe on the ground. Nobody was injured so we were quite happy that we were successful.”

Video showed army helicopters above the lift rescuing passengers.

