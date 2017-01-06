Mortgage Rates Expected to Bounce Around in 2017

If you are in the market to buy a home in 2017–you just might be in for a bumpy ride in the mortgage market.

“There’s going to be a lot of volatility… both up and down” Bankrate’s Greg McBride told KTSA News in detailing his forecast for the year ahead.

“I expect mortgage rates to gyrate between 4% and 4 1/2% throughout the year” McBride said, pointing to a still sluggishly growing economy as the reason for what he expects we’ll see.

“We have a slow-growth economy with an aging population–and, productivity growth is really, really low. Given that backdrop, it’s going to take a lot to get this economy growing at a permanently and sustainably faster rate” McBride said.

If there is a silver lining it it all, McBride does not expect mortgage rates to run away in 2017.

“We’ve got the 30-year fixed ending the year at 4.45%” McBride said.