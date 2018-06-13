Most dating app users like the idea of dating on Facebook

Would you use Facebook for dating?

A research firm says most Facebook users who already use other dating apps say yes.

Axios reports 59 percent of free dating app users are interested or extremely interested in such a feature.

75 percent of paid dating app users feel the same.

Facebook was started when a “Hot or Not” variant of the nascent social media site was shut down by Harvard.

The survey — done by a research firm called Alpha — found less than a quarter of dating app users weren’t all that interested.