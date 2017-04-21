Mother and Calf Bonding at Sea World

The final “killer whale” that will be born in Sea World’s captivity has reached a milestone.

Sea World San Antonio reported Takara and her calf are bonding, as the baby has begun nursing.

“We will continue to observe Takara’s calf during these first critical days and weeks, and are happy to report that the calf is nursing on a regular basis” said Vice-President of Zoological Operations Chris Bellows, who added Takara looks to be doing well.

“Takara is eating regularly and her normal daily food intake of around 100 pounds of fresh fish will nearly double in order to produce her rich milk as she continues to nurse” Bellows said.

The calf’s gender has not yet been determined. Sea World San Antonio visitors will have the opportunity to observe Takara and her calf through the weekend during set visiting hours that will be posted at the park and at: http://www.SeaWorldSanAntonio.com