Mother of Basketball Player Seeks Assault Charges

The University Interscholastic League is investigating a hard-hitting collision during an intense game late last week in which a basketball player was injured.

South San sophomore guard Destiny Hilliary suffered a neck injury and a concussion when McKenzie Dill, a Kerrville Tivy senior, ran into her from behind during a game last Friday evening. The mother of the injured player, says she plans to seek assault charges, and has filed a report with the San Antonio Police Department.

No penalty resulted from the incident, and although McKenzie Dill was taken out of the game, she was back on the court on Tuesday against Smithson Valley.

Dill is the daughter of Tivy coach Christy Dill