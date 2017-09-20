Mother Pleads for Eastside Violence to End

By Pilar Arias

The mother of a college student shot over the weekend on San Antonio’s northeast side is pleading for the gun violence to stop.

“He’s not even upset with the person who shot him, but I am,” Adrianne House said of her son, 21-year-old Edward Hardeman.

Hardeman was one of two men shot early Sunday morning in the 4000 block of Sunrise Creek Drive. San Antonio police believe the blue car witnesses saw driving away from the scene may be involved in two other shootings in the last three days.

House stood alongside SAPD Chief William McManus and District 2 Councilman William “Cruz” Shaw Wednesday during a press conference about the recent violence.

“Whatever the problem is, you guys we have to figure something else out,” House said. “I will continue to get out here every day and fight against gun violence.”

McManus said detectives believe the shooting that injured Hardeman was a result of an altercation at a club earlier that night.

Hardeman’s injuries are so severe, he’s not expected to be able to walk again.