Motorcycle crash closes IH-35 in New Braunfels
By Don Morgan
May 23, 2018 @ 12:52 PM

A motorcycle crash caused some serious traffic delays this morning.

New Braunfels Police says they were called to IH-35 Northbound near Engel road just after 7 where a man crashed his motorcycle.

He was going too fast and lost control then skidded across the highway for several hundred feet before stopping.

He wasn’t wearing a helmet and he was brought to SAMMC in critical condition and we are waiting for an update on him.

Police had to close the northbound lanes of IH-35 while they investigated and that resulted in long traffic delays for thousands of motorists.

The highway was re-opened at around 9:30.

