By Bill O’Neil

A big traffic trouble spot on the Westside.

San Antonio Police has shut down Eastbound Highway 90 at Callaghan Road. That’s where a major accident involving motorcycle occurred during Friday’s morning commute.

We’re told one person has been taken to University Hospital after suffering life threatening injuries in the crash.

SAPD said drivers in the area may want to find an alternate route as they investigate what happened and clean up the road.