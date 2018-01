by Elizabeth Ruiz

A man is dead after being hit by a motorcycle in the city’s North West Side early this morning.

Thirty-year-old Hector Luis Salinas Jr. hit a guardrail on the access road of Loop 1604 near La Cantera Parkway. Police say he was checking the damage on his vehicle when a speeding motorcyclist struck and killed him.

The operator of the motorcycle was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition.