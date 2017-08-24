Move In Day at UIW

By Pilar Arias

University of the Incarnate Word’s newest cardinals were welcomed to the nest Thursday during move-in day.

Over 800 freshmen are joining UIW for the 2017-18 school year and more than 300 chose to live on campus.

New university president Dr. Tom Evans helped students unload at Agnese Sosa Hall, and said he’s just as excited as they are.

“A lot of people like graduation the best because it’s a wonderful time to celebrate but to be honest, it’s much easier to say hello and much more fun to say hello than it is to say goodbye,” Evans said.

The president is only on his fourth week on the job, and said he feels like he’s adapting quite well. He helped biology major Savannah Hernandez drop off her belongings in her new dorm room.

“I didn’t think like he’d actually be here helping us and it’s pretty cool that he is here with us,” Hernandez said.

New students ended the day with a pinning ceremony and reception.