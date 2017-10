The San Antonio City Council has decided to move the city’s Christmas tree from Alamo Plaza where it has been for years to Travis Park, where the Confederate monument was recently removed. All that was said about the change was that the city wants to turn Travis Park into a “Winter Wonderland”. KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi asks, how does moving the Christmas tree to a different part of the downtown area improves Christmas?

