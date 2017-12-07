Moving US embassy is a “huge message” to terrorists (Audio) PHOTO: Dome of the Rock, an Islamic shrine located on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem. KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with ERICK STAKELBECK who says moving U.S. embassy is a “huge message” to terrorists. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN HERE Erick StakelbeckIsraelJerusalemtrey ware Related Content DAILY MAIL: WELCOME TO LONDON TREY’s TAKE: Tim Duncan the Way It’s S... Gorilla killing: 3-year-old boy’s mother won... Fearless: Guy Jumps Off An Eight-Story Building &#... TREY’S BIG POLL: SHOULD HONDO TAKE DOWN THE ... TREYS TAKE: Human Child vs Gorilla – Which W...