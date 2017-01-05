Much Colder Air Headed to S.A.

Get ready for a big change to blow in to the Alamo City by the time you wake up Friday Morning.

“We’re looking for a cold front to come through probably this evening–and that’s going to bring in some much colder air” National Weather Service Meteorologist Bob Fogarty told KTSA News.

Temperatures are expected to fall in to the 20’s and 30’s by Friday Morning–buffeted by cold winds which should make the real feel temperature seem much, much colder when you step outside.

“Then tomorrow, probably going to get socked in with clouds… and we’re probably not going to get out of the 30’s for high temperatures Friday” Fogarty said.

The cold air is likely to stay around for a few days, meaning we’ll see an especially rough pattern developing for the overnight hours in the days ahead.

“It will start to get below freezing maybe as early as Midnight, and it will stay that way probably until mid-morning” Fogarty said, urging everyone to do what they can to stay warm–as well was watch out for others–and those pets too.