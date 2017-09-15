Multiple Road Closures Throughout Bexar County

A lot of construction projects are forcing several area roads to be closed down next week. Here’s the list so you may plan your commute accordingly.

I-10 – Fair Oaks Ranch

Monday-Wednesday, September 18-20. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Eastbound main lanes between Ralph

Fair Road and Fair Oaks Parkway. The right lane will close while crews move barrier.

I-10 – Northwest San Antonio

Current until Monday, September 18. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly. Westbound main lanes between La Cantera Parkway and Ralph Fair Road. The left lane will close while crews set barrier.

U.S. Hwy 281 – North San Antonio

Monday, September 18 at 9 p.m. until Tuesday, September 19 at 5 a.m. Southbound main lanes at Sonterra Boulevard. The right lane will close while crews set barrier. No ramps will be impacted.

Tuesday, September 19 at 9 p.m. until Wednesday, September 20 at 5 a.m. Northbound main lanes between Redland Road and Encino Rio. The right lane will close while crews set barrier.

Loop 1604 – North San Antonio

Tuesday, September 19 at 9 p.m. until Wednesday, September 20 at 5 a.m. Eastbound main lanes between U.S. Hwy 281 and Gold Canyon Road. The left lane will close while crews set barrier.

Wednesday, September 20 at 9 p.m. until Thursday, September 21 at 5 a.m. Eastbound main lanes between U.S. Hwy 281 and Gold Canyon Road. The right lane will close while crews set barrier.

Thursday, September 21 at 9 p.m. until Friday, September 22 at 5 a.m. Westbound frontage road at U.S. Hwy 281. The left and center lanes will close while crews set barrier.

Thursday, September 21 at 9 p.m. until Friday, September 22 at 5 a.m. Eastbound frontage road between U.S. Hwy 281 and Gold Canyon Road. The right and center lanes will close.