Murder Suicide Kills Two in Stone Oak

By Elizabeth Ruiz and Bill O’Neil

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking in to the deaths of a man and woman in the Stone Oak area.

It all started at about 9:30 Tuesday night–when deputies received a call about shots fired on Fossil Peak–near TPC Parkway.

“She saw a woman laying next to one of the vehicles parked outside” Deputy Marin Mata told KTSA News.

The Deputy quickly determined the woman had been shot.

“When she looked toward the direction of the front of the house next to the door, she observed a white male laying on the floor as well. He had also sustained gunshot wounds” Mara said.

A gun was found near the man’s body.